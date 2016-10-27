Ex-Liverpool player Riise says Milner is a manager’s dream

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has revealed that “managers love” James Milner while he has been particularly impressed with Adam Lallana so far this campaign.

Milner has been deployed as a full-back in seven out of nine Premier League matches this season but has already managed to score four goals for the Merseysiders.

“I’ve known James Milner for a long time and played against him a few times,” Riise told Sky Sports.

“He is adaptable and is a player who managers love because he is professional, can play different positions and always gives 100 per cent.

“Milner is more of a hard-working left-back than an offensive left-back but he’s also scored quite a few penalties and is getting forward really well.”

Lallana has scored three goals this season for Liverpool and Riise thinks the England international is part of the reason the Reds find themselves joint top of the Premier League standings.

“Adam is probably the one player that has surprised me and impressed me the most this year,” Riise said.

“His fitness levels are as good as anyone in the league. He’s everywhere. I’ve always liked him but you can see now he is more involved in games he’s getting on the ball more. He’s creating more chances and scoring more goals. He’s really impressed me this year and hopefully he can keep his good form going.”