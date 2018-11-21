Ex-Liverpool star names the £70m man who would complete Klopp’s squad

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has identified one Dortmund star as the man who could be the missing link for Jurgen Klopp.

Attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic has been strongly linked with a move to England over the past 18 months and is understood to have told team-mates that he will swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri are ready to go head to head in the race to land the £70m-rated man, who was clearly the USA’s standout performer in their friendly defeat to England last week.

Pulisic’s current contract runs until 2020 and it is thought that Dortmund are ready to cash in on the player, although a report on Monday claimed they would not allow the player to leave in January.

However, Aldridge believes that Liverpool should go all-out to land the 20-year-old, writing in the ​Liverpool Echo: “Christian Pulisic would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. I know Borussia Dortmund have said he’s not for sale in January but next summer he will only have a year left on his contract.

“Pulisic has got pace and he would certainly fit our style. With the way he picks the ball up and goes past players, he’s a Coutinho-type.

“Klopp has said he doesn’t intend to add to the squad in January. If that proves to be right then we need those who have been on the fringes so far to step up.”