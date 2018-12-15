Ex-Liverpool star says Gerrard told him he wanted Klopp’s job

John Arne Riise says Steven Gerrard told him he has designs on eventually replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Gerrard left Liverpool’s academy in the summer to take over in the Rangers hot-seat and he has guided the Gers to second in the Scottish Premier League table.

But before the 38-year-old left Anfield, he spoke to Riise on several occasions about his career path and the Norwegian is sure that Gerrard will be the man to replace Klopp when he leaves Liverpool.

“Stevie spoke to me a few times before he went to Glasgow Rangers and told me he had a long-term vision for his career,” Riise said, as quoted in the Daily Express.

“He said if he had the team and the directors behind him at Rangers, he could do it. When Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Liverpool, I think he will be very well-placed.

“As a captain, Stevie didn’t shout, he didn’t even say a lot, but you saw him make one tackle, have one shot and it would make you believe.

“I wasn’t surprised Stevie went into management. I knew Carra [Jamie Carragher] would go into punditry. Every morning he would come into training with 10 papers under his arm and he would read them all.”

Gerrard said last month he was in for the long haul at Rangers, and with Klopp’s contract at Liverpool running until 2022, any plans the former England man has on Anfield may have to be a long way down the line

“I feel I’m in such a blessed position to be here as manager. I hope I stay here for a very long time and we share some really good times together,” said Gerrard about his Ibrox tenure.