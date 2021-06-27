Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia has added fuel to the transfer fire over Manchester United’s reported pursuit of Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils’ links with the Real Madrid defender have grown stronger over recent weeks. The premise of the interest from United football director John Murtough is to find Harry Maguire a new long-term centre-back partner. However, that will not come cheap if the Old Trafford club are serious.

Indeed, reports last weekend claimed that Madrid would want £50million for the France international.

Nevertheless, that figure represents a decline, due to Varane approaching the final year of his contract and supposedly rejecting new terms.

The same claim reported that United officials would begin work over the transfer this week.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Spaniard Garcia backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s club to get the transfer over the line. He also stated the qualities that would make Varane a top signing at Old Trafford.

“I think Man Utd should try to bring him in,” Garcia said.

“He is one of the most important players at the moment at Real Madrid.

“They’re losing [Sergio] Ramos, who is the leader at the back. They [Real Madrid] need to buy another centre-half.

“If they want to challenge in every single competition, Real Madrid need to keep Varane.”

Garcia added: “I’m sure any team would love to have him. He’s young, he’s got experience, he’s got speed and he’s talented with the ball.”

The 28-year-old has almost reached his 10-year anniversary of moving to the Spanish capital from Lens.

Since then, he has formed the bedrock of a lucrative chapter in Madrid’s history, picking up four Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

Controversial Madrid president Florentino Perez recently insisted, though, that Varane would make an announcement if he wishes to depart.

Pundit urges caution over Varane

However, the defender has headed into Euro 2020 off the back of a season where Madrid struggled for large parts.

He has not looked his best at times for France so far and another pundit believes that United would be making a mistake.

In fact, Steve Nicol has said that Varane may be at the start of a decline in his career.

