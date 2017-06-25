Ex-Liverpool striker Balotelli signs new Nice deal

Mario Balotelli has officially extended his contract at Nice, putting an end to speculation that he will join Borussia Dortmund.

The Italy forward had somewhat of a recovery season last campaign after a torrid spell at Liverpool, scoring 17 goals in 28 games for the French club.

Nice confirmed the news of Balotelli’s extension on Sunday afternoon, meaning ‘Super Mario’ will stay at the club next season as they aim to reach the Champions League group stages.

Earlier in the month, Mino Raiola suggested that Balotelli would move to Bundesliga giants Dortmund.

New Dortmund coach Peter Bosz was met by Raiola and when asked whether he was in Germany discuss the 26-year-old Italian, Raiola replied: “Yes.”

? OFFICIAL: @ogcnice_eng are delighted to confirm that Mario #Balotelli has signed a new contract with the club pic.twitter.com/DsHMGkugpw — OGC Nice ???? (@ogcnice_eng) June 25, 2017

“Balotelli will play for Dortmund,” Raiola told Goal.

Raiola recently claimed the German club and Marseille were interested in his client, while in May Cope Canarias reported that Gran Canaria-based club Las Palmas had made the free agent a 12-month contract offer, with the option for a further 12 months.

That does not appear to have appealed to Raiola and Balotelli, who apparently had a clause in his Liverpool contract which included a £1million bonus for not getting sent off three times in a season.