Ex-Man Utd star facing agonising decision over ‘dream’ Prem return

Young.Lukaku.Inter_.TEAMtalk

A former Man Utd player could soon be faced with a difficult decision on whether to push for a ‘dream’ return to England amid talk of a new contract.

Several former Man Utd players have enjoyed a career resurgence since departing Old Trafford. Angel Di Maria remains one of the most creative wingers in Europe. Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, has developed into a potent attacking force.

The Belgian was recently the subject of a sensational report linking him with a shock return to Chelsea amid the ongoing struggles of Timo Werner.

Lukaku has helped fire Inter to the Serie A summit, though he’s not the only ex-Red Devil making an impact.

Ashley Young joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer in January, 2020. The 36-year-old has been a hit in Italy, prompting speculation of a new contract being in the works.

The Mirror confirm this notion, reporting that a new deal could be offered as early as this weekend if Inter amass the remaining points they need to wrap up the Serie A title.

Should such an offer materialise, Young will be faced with an agonising decision.

That’s because the veteran star has been persistently linked with a return to newly-promoted Watford.

Young rose to prominence with the Hornets between 2003-07 before joining Aston Villa. A desire to one day return to his boyhood club has always remained, however, with the Mirror describing such a move as a ‘dream’.

The Athletic acknowledged Watford’s desire to bring in an experienced star with a connection to the club, though that may now be in doubt pending Inter’s contract offer.

 

Conte a “step ahead” of Man Utd bosses

Meanwhile, Inter and former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian says that Antonio Conte is a “step ahead” of the likes of Louis van Gaal.

The 31-year-old has impressed manager and fellow Italian Conte. So much so that he will make his move to the Nerazzurri permanent in the summer.

Matteo Darmian Inter v Hellas Verona April 2021

Given his recent travels, Darmian has experienced different a range of different coaching styles. As well as Van Gaal and Conte, he has also worked under ex-United boss Jose Mourinho.

Asked about Van Gaal’s leadership, Darmian told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia): “Van Gaal was a freak of the rules. He was the one who wanted me at United.

“One of the first days in Manchester he took me aside and said: ‘You are here thanks to me. You have my confidence, you will fight with [Antonio] Valencia, know that for me the name doesn’t matter’.

“[Mourinho] has no other loves than to win. I owe him trophies, even a Europa League.”

On Conte, though, Darmian said: “He has great ideas, tactically, he’s a step ahead.”

Ashley Young