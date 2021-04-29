Ex-Man Utd star facing agonising decision over ‘dream’ Prem return

A former Man Utd player could soon be faced with a difficult decision on whether to push for a ‘dream’ return to England amid talk of a new contract.

Several former Man Utd players have enjoyed a career resurgence since departing Old Trafford. Angel Di Maria remains one of the most creative wingers in Europe. Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, has developed into a potent attacking force.

The Belgian was recently the subject of a sensational report linking him with a shock return to Chelsea amid the ongoing struggles of Timo Werner.

Lukaku has helped fire Inter to the Serie A summit, though he’s not the only ex-Red Devil making an impact.

Ashley Young joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer in January, 2020. The 36-year-old has been a hit in Italy, prompting speculation of a new contract being in the works.

The Mirror confirm this notion, reporting that a new deal could be offered as early as this weekend if Inter amass the remaining points they need to wrap up the Serie A title.

Should such an offer materialise, Young will be faced with an agonising decision.

That’s because the veteran star has been persistently linked with a return to newly-promoted Watford.

Young rose to prominence with the Hornets between 2003-07 before joining Aston Villa. A desire to one day return to his boyhood club has always remained, however, with the Mirror describing such a move as a ‘dream’.

The Athletic acknowledged Watford’s desire to bring in an experienced star with a connection to the club, though that may now be in doubt pending Inter’s contract offer.

Conte a “step ahead” of Man Utd bosses

Meanwhile, Inter and former Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian says that Antonio Conte is a “step ahead” of the likes of Louis van Gaal.

The 31-year-old has impressed manager and fellow Italian Conte. So much so that he will make his move to the Nerazzurri permanent in the summer.

Given his recent travels, Darmian has experienced different a range of different coaching styles. As well as Van Gaal and Conte, he has also worked under ex-United boss Jose Mourinho.

Asked about Van Gaal’s leadership, Darmian told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia): “Van Gaal was a freak of the rules. He was the one who wanted me at United.

“One of the first days in Manchester he took me aside and said: ‘You are here thanks to me. You have my confidence, you will fight with [Antonio] Valencia, know that for me the name doesn’t matter’.

“[Mourinho] has no other loves than to win. I owe him trophies, even a Europa League.”

On Conte, though, Darmian said: “He has great ideas, tactically, he’s a step ahead.”

