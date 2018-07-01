Ex-Man Utd defender Neville heaps praise on expected Arsenal signing

Gary Neville has poured praise on Uruguay and expected future Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira.

Uruguay reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Portugal on Saturday.

Oscar Tabarez’s side were the epitome of a unit greater than the sum of its parts, and Torreira was key to the win.

The Sampdoria midfielder was effective in both defence and attack, and is widely reported to be joining Arsenal after the tournament.

Neville was particulary impressed with his performance.

“The two centre-backs played well against Cristiano Ronaldo tonight but everything that came into that box they had to clear,” he told ITV Sport. “They will have to do that against France.

“Torreira, the defensive midfielder, he gets back in every time. I don’t know how many times, but he’s always there to clear it.

“In both boxes they are an excellent team. They are an experienced outfit who play to their strengths.”

