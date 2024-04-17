Ruben Amorim to Liverpool: Former Man Utd star crosses divide by endorsing ‘great’ Anfield move

Nemanja Matic thinks Ruben Amorim will be a "great replacement" for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes Ruben Amorim will be a “great replacement” for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and hopes he “hasn’t forgotten” how to speak English well.

Matic played for both United and Chelsea in England, racking up 251 Premier League appearances between the big-six pair. He won the top flight three times, as well as the FA Cup and a League Cup.

That seemingly qualifies him to speak on the potential successes of others in England.

He has weighed in on how Liverpool managerial target Amorim would fare at Anfield.

The latest on their pursuit of the Sporting CP manager suggested talks have reached the next stage.

And not only is Matic aware of what it takes to be successful in England, but he also has first-hand experience of working with Amorim, as the pair played together at the back end of the manager’s playing career, with Benfica.

Matic has hailed Amorim for his role in helping him adjust to playing in Portugal.

“Ruben Amorim is an excellent person, he was one of the people who helped me the most when I arrived at Benfica because he speaks English very well, I hope he hasn’t forgotten how to speak it now,” Matic told O Jogo.

Amorim would be ‘great’ for Liverpool

While Matic was clearly joking, it would obviously be a barrier to managing in England if Amorim did not speak good English.

Fortunately, he very clearly does, and Liverpool know he’s got the right attributes to be their manager.

Matic feels his former teammate does, too, as he believes he’s already right up there in terms of his profession.

“I see Ruben Amorim at a great club, I don’t know if it will be Liverpool, but if it happens I’m sure he’ll be a great replacement for Klopp,” Matic said.

“Ruben understands football and has the personality and character to be a great coach, he already is at the moment.”

Even if the Reds do not snap Amorim up, Matic wants to see him manage in the Premier League.

“I’d like to see him in the Premier League, let’s see what happens from now on,” Matic added.

Manchester United could be on the lookout for a new manager soon, and there will surely be other clubs interested in a manager of Amorim’s quality given it looks as if he’ll guide Sporting to the Liga Portugal title.

