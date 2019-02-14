Ex Man Utd star insists decision must be made over ‘disgraceful’ winger

Paul Ince has laid into Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez, insisting that a decision needs to be made about his future at the club.

Sanchez has had a terrible time at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal just over a year ago with one goal and three assists all season.

The Chilean has been one of the only players that has struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian has revitalised most of the squad from their bad performances under Jose Mourinho.

With Solskjaer even claiming following their defeat to PSG on Tuesday that he “can’t do anything about Alexis Sanchez”.

“The way Alexis Sanchez is playing at the moment is nothing short of a disgrace,” Ince said.

“His performances are a joke for the wage he gets. I wouldn’t begrudge his high wage, either, if I thought that he was truly putting his all in and playing well, but when you give someone that kind of money you expect a lot more.

“The fans deserve better, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] deserves better, and so do the rest of his team.

“Maybe he has the hump because he’s not in the starting XI, but that’s hardly a surprise! He’s been hopeless, completely all over the place.

“There has to be a decision made about his future at Old Trafford, because it’s not working.

“But this is the dilemma when you keep sacking managers, players the previous boss brought in on high wages are impossible to get rid of – so you have to try and make them work in your team.

“He’s a million miles away from being at his best, he looks like a completely different player.”