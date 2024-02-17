Ex-Man Utd star linked with Aston Villa, West Ham switch as Emery hopes to finally get his man

West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly keen to bring Wilfried Zaha back to the Premier League.

Former Crystal Palace and Man Utd winger Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a surprise return to the Premier League with Aston Villa and West Ham United reportedly keen.

Zaha stands as a legend at Selhurst Park after registering 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 appearances over two separate spells, having emerged from the south London club’s youth system.

Having been frequently linked with a move away from his boyhood club over recent years, Zaha finally left Palace upon the expiry of his contract last summer having turned down the lucrative offer of a new four-year contract.

Despite attracting interest from several Champions League clubs – including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid – Zaha signed a three-year deal to join Galatasaray last July.

Zaha has replicated his Palace form in Turkey so far this season, contributing 10 goals and five assists in 31 games across all competitions, with Galatasaray currently holding a two-point lead over Fenerbahce – also heavily linked with a move for Zaha last year – at the top of the Super Lig table.

The 31-year-old could not prevent Galatasaray from being knocked out of the Champions League group stage, but scored upon his return to Manchester United in October having spent an unhappy two-year spell with the Old Trafford club between 2013 and 2015.

West Ham, Aston Villa keen on Wilfried Zaha

Having excelled in his new surroundings, Zaha could make a rapid return to English football having caught the attention of West Ham and Aston Villa.

A report by talkSPORT claims Zaha was “on the radar” of several clubs during the January transfer window, but was “reluctant” to leave Galatasaray after just six months.

It is said the winger is “likely to be more open to offers” once the season is over.

A switch to Villa Park would see Zaha finally join forces with Unai Emery, who made an attempt to sign the winger for Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Having missed out on Zaha, Arsenal ultimately signed Nicolas Pepe on a then-club-record £72million fee before Emery was sacked that November.

Pepe left Arsenal last September after his contract was terminated with a year left to run, having scored 27 times in 112 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking in 2021, Emery revealed Zaha was his first-choice target at Arsenal due to concerns over how Pepe would adapt to playing in the Premier League.

He told Football London: “I usually want to sign first the players I know there.

“When we played against Crystal Palace, Zaha showed he was a very good player. I also think Nicolas Pepe is a very good player.

“When you make the decision, you have to decide how easy the adaptation will be for some players.

“I was thinking the adaptation was easier for Zaha because he was playing in the Premier League and you didn’t know exactly how fast Nicolas Pepe can adapt to the Premier League.

“I was thinking at this time that the adaptation of Zaha was probably easier and faster than Pepe.”

