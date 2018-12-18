Darren Fletcher has strongly criticised Paul Pogba in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Manchester United manager, insisting the France star “needs a kick up the backside”.

Pogba posted “Caption this!” alongside a picture of himself adopting a knowing look on social media following the Portuguese’s departure on Tuesday.

That post was quickly deleted, but former United and Scotland midfielder Fletcher branded Pogba’s actions “totally out of order”.

“I don’t think he’s conducted himself well recently and I think he needs a kick up the backside,” Fletcher told BBC Radio Five Live.

“And I think his post today, whether it was his team or whatever, it was totally out of order. That’s a big concern for me.

“Everybody talked about, ‘Who’s going to go, is it going to be Pogba or Mourinho’. Now, if Pogba starts thinking that he’s bigger than Mourinho, there’s your next problem.

“Somebody needs to get control of Paul Pogba and say, ‘Listen, this hasn’t been a battle between Mourinho and Pogba and you’ve won, you’ve got to go and prove yourself now’.

“And a manager’s got to come in there and demand more from him, to lead this team forward.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!