Ex-Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho to be managed by Jonjo Shelvey if accepting bizarre free agent offer

The career of Jadon Sancho could hit a bizarre new low with the former Manchester United winger poised to receive a staggering free agent offer.

Sancho is in the prime of his career aged 26, though it’s fair to say things aren’t panning out how he would have hoped.

Man Utd let Sancho’s contract expire on June 30, with the Red Devils ignoring their club option to extend by 12 months.

Triggering that option would have given United another chance to recoup a fee for the player they paid £73m to sign.

But such was Man Utd’s determination to draw a line under the disastrous move, they neglected the option.

Sancho made more appearances for clubs he was loaned to (101) than he did for Man Utd (83) during his five-year stint at Old Trafford.

He’s remained without a club throughout the whole summer, and while many transfer windows have closed, free agents can be snapped up outside of the windows.

And according to a stunning update from The Mirror, Sancho is now primed to receive an offer to sign with Dubai-based side, Arabian Falcons.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Manchester United announce deadline-beating striker exit is now official

Jadon Sancho could play in UAE second division

The report read: ‘Ambitious Dubai side Arabian Falcons are preparing a pitch for former Manchester United star and free agent Jadon Sancho to join them.’

Arabian Falcons play in the UAE Second Division League, meaning a move to Arabian Falcons wouldn’t even see Sancho playing at the highest level in the United Arab Emirates.

Making this potential move even more bizarre is the fact Arabian Falcons are managed by Jonjo Shelvey in his first managerial gig.

Ex-Premier League right-back, Danny Simpson, is also at Arabian Falcons in a player-coach capacity.

DON’T MISS: Revealed – the major deadline day signing Man Utd stars expected to INEOS to make as outcast gets second chance