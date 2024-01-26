Ex-Prem star hints at Liverpool manager move as ‘day will come’ when eyes wander

Granit Xhaka has admitted that the “day will come” when Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso looks to move on, but his players will “enjoy him” until then.

A major bombshell was dropped on Friday regarding the Liverpool job. Jurgen Klopp announced that he would step away from the club after nine years, citing the fact that he is “running out of energy” as one of the main reasons.

The Reds are currently keeping their cards close to their chest regarding naming a replacement.

It’s unclear if one is currently in place, or if they’ll have to move on another manager.

A lot of fans have come up with the same theory on who they feel is the obvious choice to take over from the elite departing manager: Alonso.

The Spaniard is thriving in his first senior management role with Bayer Leverkusen, and as such fans feel the former Liverpool man has the right skillset and background to take the job at Anfield.

It was previously reported that there’s a clause in his Leverkusen contract that enables him to leave for one of the three big clubs he played for: Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

While insider Ben Jacobs has denied that clause exists, links to the Anfield hot seat will no doubt ramp up following Klopp’s announcement.

Xhaka admits ‘day will come’ when Alonso’s head turns

Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka, who played at Arsenal prior to being signed by Alonso, feels the manager’s head will turn one day.

“The day will come when he might want to move on. But that’s normal in football,” Xhaka told Sky Germany.

However, he does not feel there’s been anything to show that will happen soon.

“I don’t have the feeling, at the moment, that [Alonso’s] mind is elsewhere. We see it every day. He runs almost more than we do in training! He gives us that hunger that he has, that feeling of wanting to win,” Xhaka added.

“And, of course, we try to give that back to him.”

However, with links to the job sure to ramp up now, there’s no guarantee Alonso’s head won’t be turned quickly.

Leverkusen will ‘enjoy Alonso’ until he goes

While Xhaka and the rest of the Leverkusen side are unaware how long they’ll be playing under Alonso for, the midfielder states they want to enjoy playing under him until his tenure ends.

“As long as he’s here, we’ll enjoy him,” Xhaka said.

They’ve clearly enjoyed doing so this season, with Leverkusen four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

As such, the Spaniard currently seems deserving of a move to Liverpool if he wants it, and could go on the back of a title in his second season in senior management if his side keep up current form.

READ MORE: Next Liverpool manager: Early favourites to replace Klopp revealed; Carragher reacts to ‘body blow’