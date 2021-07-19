Former Real Madrid chief Jorge Valdano says that Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane has proven his ability to star in a formidable centre-back partnership.

United have chased the France international defender for some time, but now look close to sealing his arrival. Indeed, reports in last Friday’s newspapers claimed that the Red Devils expect to announce his arrival by the end of this week. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has plans to fit him into a new formation.

Solskjaer wants to move to an attacking 4-3-3, which – in its current state – will leave his side more defensively vulnerable.

However, he reportedly believes that Varane and captain Harry Maguire will form a solid understanding.

Varane built up a rock-solid relationship with Sergio Ramos lasting several years at Madrid. Ex-Madrid sporting director Jorge Valdano therefore admits that United are getting a formidable signing.

With Ramos having already left for Paris Saint-Germain, the 65-year-old told El Transistor: “Two titans leave Real Madrid with a strategic position in the field.

“Ramos and Varane mean something similar to [Georgio] Chiellini and [Leonardo] Bonucci in Italy.”

Varane, 28, has racked up 79 France caps alongside 360 outings for Madrid.

However, many of those came alongside Ramos. The pair formed the bedrock of four recent Champions League triumphs and three La Liga successes.

As such, Varane has proven that he has the ability and longevity to make a long-term difference at Old Trafford.

The same reports in Friday’s newspapers claimed that Kieran Trippier is close to signing for United. Indeed, his £18million move from Atletico Madrid will reportedly take a double splurge to £68million.

That would come after the £73million signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to beef up their attack.

Rooney makes Man Utd title claim

With those three signings, ex-Man Utd man Wayne Rooney admitted that his former club will be in a much stronger position to challenge for next season’s Premier League title.

The Red Devils finished second last term, but never really made champions Manchester City sweat for top spot.

However, Rooney also insisted that the new arrivals will ramp up the pressure on Solskjaer.