Ex-Saints striker Osvaldo ditches football to become rock star

Former Southampton record signing Dani Osvaldo has quit football at the age of 30 to follow his dream of becoming a rock star.

The Saints forked out £15million for Osvaldo in 2013 and since then, the Argentinian-born striker’s career has fizzled out.

After scoring only three goals in 13 appearances for Southampton, he had loan spells at Juventus, Inter Milan and Boca Juniors before joining Porto on a free transfer in 2015.

Osvaldo’s last club was Boca Juniors, who he moved to permanently in January, but he had his contract terminated in May after arguing with coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto over being caught smoking in the dressing room.

It seems he is now interested in pursuing his passion in music rather than striking a ball into the net after turning down a move to Serie A side Chievo.

At times the Italy international has made the headlines for the wrong reasons – most recently involving former team-mate Jose Fonte at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The former Roma star got a two-week suspension and a fine for headbutting Fonte and has previously punched Erik Lamela when they played together in the Italian capital.