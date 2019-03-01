Ex-team-mate tells Real Madrid man to consider £104m Man Utd move

Rafael van der Vaart has urged his former team-mate Gareth Bale to consider a return to the Premier League this summer.

Earlier in the month, it arose that Real president Florentino Perez has lowered Bale’s asking price from €150m to €120m as interest from sides in England gathered.

The Welsh winger has long been linked with a return to the Premier League, and rumours have intensified due to Bale having failed to establish himself since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Reports have even linked Bale with a sensational move back to Tottenham, which would see Christian Eriksen move the other way, while Man Utd have also been constantly mentioned as a possible destination.

Now, Van der Vaart – who played with Bale at Spurs – has opened up on the rumours surrounding Bale.

“I am a little surprised at what is happening at Real Madrid with Gareth Bale,” he told Cadena Ser.

“He is a very good player, he is not Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi, he is not a regular, he always plays well and there is more pressure than at Tottenham. I think that’s a problem for him.

“Going to succeed in another place? It may be best but I think he wants to stay at Real Madrid and play more.

“But a team like United or a return to Tottenham could be better for him because people in England are different to those in Spain.”

