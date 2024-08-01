Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner may be inching closer to a reunion with one of his former charges, as the Eagles secured their third summer signing.

Before August, Palace had had a fairly quiet transfer window in terms of incomings, with Chadi Riad joining from Real Betis and Daichi Kamada completing a free transfer from Lazio.

All the headlines have been around Michael Olise signing for Bayern Munich, after a fierce battle to sign the winger, and whether or not they will hold onto in-demand players Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

More recently, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a Selhurst Park exit, although the Eagles will do their best to retain the striker – who was in prolific form towards the end of last season.

With the new Premier League season just over two weeks away, manager Glasner is hoping to strengthen his hand and not lose any of their prized assets as they seek to build on their 10th-place finish in 2023/24.

On August 1, the club’s third addition was Ismaila Sarr from Marseille, with the 26-year-old signing for a reported £12.6m. The Senegal international, who made a name for himself at Watford, joined the Ligue 1 side last year but he had a somewhat underwhelming stint in the south of France.

Palace will hope the former Rennes man can replicate the form he showed for Watford between 2019-23, where he scored 34 goals in 131 games in all competitions.

He told Palace’s website: “I am very happy to be here because Crystal Palace is a great club. Thanks to the coach and the Sporting Director – they told me about their project, and I accepted because it is a good project. I am going to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch for the team and for the fans as well.”

Palace linked with Juventus ace

But another man in their sights is Juventus man Filip Kostic. The Serbian international has been on the radar of several Premier League teams in recent years.

In 2022, Tottenham sent scouts to watch him back when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt – when he was playing under then-manager Glasner.

He played his part in helping the Bundesliga side beat Rangers in the final of the 2021/22 Europa League, with his performances catching the attention of West Ham, too.

Kostic – who can play as a left midfielder, a wing-back, or winger – was the subject of a £12.6m bid from the Hammers two years ago but that was rejected.

Reports suggested Kostic had already turned down two offers from clubs in the Champions League and he was seriously considering a move to the London Stadium.

In the end, he left Frankfurt for Juventus that August in a deal worth up to £13.8m. Since then, the 31-year-old has scored three goals and bagged 15 assists in 87 games.

And although he has been a starter in 75 of those matches, Juventus are reportedly prepared to let him leave this summer.

According to JuveLive, new Juventus manager Thiago Motta has ‘invited’ the experienced Serbian to find himself a new club and that Palace are ‘on his trail’.

The report adds the interest has been instigated by Glasner, who worked with Kostic – whose current contract runs until 2026 – at Frankfurt between 2021-22.

He has not been able to replicate the success, in terms of goal contributions, he enjoyed at the Bundesliga outfit; with the former Hamburg man providing 33 goals and 64 assists in 172 appearances in Germany.

Reports suggest he could cost between £6.7m to £8.4m, which is certainly within Palace’s budget.