‘Exasperated Alexis Sanchez wants to quit Arsenal, players fear’

Arsenal’s players are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ that Alexis Sanchez wants to quit the club this summer, according to reports on Thursday.

The Chilean star, whose current contract expires at the end of next season, was seen to be visibly frustrated during Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth – with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the player’s tantrum continued long into the dressing room after the game.

As some of his Arsenal team-mates celebrated their draw as they overturned a 3-0 deficit to snatch a point in a 3-3 draw, Sanchez was seen to throw his gloves on to the pitch before storming off the pitch without greeting anyone.

The 28-year-old’s dark mood continued in the dressing room, as it is understood he continued to ignore his Arsenal colleagues and show his anger. One source claimed the Chile international had “a face like thunder”.

Sanchez is locked in contract negotiations with the club, but is still to agree a new deal amid claims of interest from China, while Manchester City and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring developments. The player has suggested his future remains down to the club, though also admits living in London can be ‘stressful’. He has been offered a deal worth £180,000 a week, but has told them he will not sign for less than £250,000, a figure that would obliterate Arsenal’s current wage structure. The 28-year-old also wants proof that the club can compete for the top prizes.

And it’s probably Arsenal’s ability to challenge for the title which will ultimately decide Sanchez’s future. The Chilean was seen to row with Aaron Ramsey at Bournemouth, while also looked visibly frustrated with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the Gunners initially struggled at Dean Court.

Towards the end of last season, Sanchez reacted to being substituted in the victory over Norwich City by storming out of the stadium.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger warned him not to break club rules earlier this season. Sánchez breached protocol by taking and missing a penalty against Hull City in September, when Santi Cazorla and Theo Walcott were both on the pitch and ahead of him in the spot-kick pecking order. Wenger reacted by telling Sanchez that he did not want to see a repeat of the incident and that the club’s penalty order must be adhered to.

Arsenal, who are also in new deal talks with Mesut Ozil, have been linked with Dortmund’s Marco Reus as a possible replacement should Sanchez leave Arsenal in the summer.