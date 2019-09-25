Excited Jurgen Klopp explains much-changed Liverpool line-up

Jurgen Klopp says injury to three Liverpool players has meant debuts for three youngsters tonight against MK Dons.

Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher make their first senior appearances for the Reds in the third-round clash at Stadium MK.

Klopp says he is excited to see the trio in action, but conceded that they have only been offered their chances due to injuries to Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne

Klopp told Sky Sports: “Not at all nervous. [They are] really excited and really looking forward to it.

“The boys did brilliant. We had to decide things like this long ago. Of course, Divock Origi would have been involved, Xherdan Shaqiri would have been involved, Nathaniel Clyne would have been involved.

“But when you don’t have these guys available, it was always clear and always the plan to do it with the young boys. These are our prospects, our talents.

“We have come here to win the game and for nothing else – but we have to do it this way, with this line-up. I’m really excited, the boys did really good in training and looked good. But, of course, it will be [a] difficult [game] tonight.”

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 How we line-up for our @Carabao_Cup clash with @MKDonsFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

Naby Keita also makes his return from injury, while Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Adam Lallana and James Milner all start

Asked how long Keita could feature for, Klopp said: “Not decided yet. He looked outstandingly good in training, so hopefully we have not to make [a decision].

“We have the boys there; we have Pedro Chirivella who can play in midfield, Herbie Kane, Luis Longstaff can play in midfield. We will see how long Naby is able to play. But it’s more important how we start and continue, not how we finish.”