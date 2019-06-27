Ecuador Under-20s winger Alexander Alvarado has suggested he plans to discuss with his agent claims that he being watched by Leeds United.

United sent their European recruitment head Gaby Ruiz to watch the best young talents at the recent FIFA U20s World Cup in Poland – and Alvarado was one such name who caught the eye.

Ruiz named Alvarado as one of the players that caught his eye as Ecuador finished an impressive third in the tournament.

Speaking to FIFA’s official website, Ruiz said: “The Ecuador midfield has been superb too, with Alexander Alvarado and Jordan Rezabala, while midfielder Alex Mendez and forward Sebastian Soto have done really well for USA.”

While it’s too early to suggest the player will be targeted by Leeds, it’s clear the 20-year-old has been made aware of them as he admitted to Ecuadorian paper Info Cancha: “It’s something that I saw on social media, I have not talked to anyone, with my representative we talked, but not on that issue.

“In some days we are going to talk, the day that an option comes arrives we can make it public.”

Alvarado plays for SD Aucas in his homeland, but little is known about what sort of fee it would take to bring him to Yorkshire were Leeds to follow up their interest.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is thought to be keen to sign three new wingers this summer and are said to be closing on a deal to sign Jack Harrison.

