Exciting new chapter in store for Spurs

Just over a month into the new season and so far it’s looking quite promising for Spurs. Currently holding the best defensive record throughout all European leagues, it’s comforting to see we have started the season off on the right foot.

With one of the biggest and busiest transfer windows in our history it looks like the activity is paying off. Key signings in Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Paulinho have already made their mark on the team and the fans. Eriksen has been especially impressive, and he’s beginning to show similar talent to that of Luka Modric who Spurs have missed since his departure.

Having strength in depth has always been an issue for Spurs. It finally seems like there is a squad who can handle playing league games as well as challenging in the Europa League. There is quality as well as quantity which has been hard to come by over the years when rotating the squad!

The only concern so far for Tottenham is the lack of goals from open play. Despite splashing out on Roberto Soldado, he might have needed a strike partner to help him score the fantastic goals we saw during his time at Valencia. It would have been nice to see a striker with some height who can work along side Soldado, similarly to the Keane/Berbatov partnership fans knew and loved.

Unfortunately, with Adebayor condemned to the reserves, it seems he might not be an option to test out this partnership. With Defoe matching the Spaniard in height our best option could be Harry Kane whose appearances were impressive against Cardiff and Aston Villa.

Spurs’ depth of attacking players is fantastic and the logic behind AVB opting to not buy a fourth striker during the window could rest on Lamela, Eriksen, Chadli or Lennon providing Soldado with the pace and service he ultimately needs to start getting goals thick and fast if he is to play alone.

However, the best signing of the summer has to be Franco Baldini, who secured the talent and brought them to The Lane. Despite it being early days the signs are pointing upward. I can’t wait to see more of our summer signings and what’s in store over the coming season.

You can find Abbi on Twitter – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone for links to all the latest blogs.