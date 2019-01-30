Aberdeen are close to sealing a deal to bring Jonny Hayes back to the club, we can reveal.

The Republic of Ireland winger is a huge fans favourite at Pittodrie having spent five hugely-successful years the club up until 2017 when he joined Celtic.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from England, with a number of Championship clubs keen – but Aberdeen are in pole position to land him before the transfer deadline.

Hayes is under contract at Parkhead until 2020 but, having started just three games all season, the Bhoys are willing to let him move on.

And it was thought the Irishman’s wages would be out of Aberdeen’s reach with Celtic unlikely to let him go for nothing.

However, it’s believed some sort of compromise is close to being agreed with Hayes poised to make the move before Thursday’s deadline.

Get the latest personalised Hoops products on our new TEAMtalk Celtic shop!