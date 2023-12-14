Amad Diallo gunning for Man Utd opportunity, but Championship return beckons amid Sunderland interest

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is eager to make a name for himself at Old Trafford, though he will have to wait a while longer as TEAMtalk can reveal Sunderland are battling several Championship rivals for his capture.

Man Utd have had a number of top young players leave the club in recent years due to a lack of opportunities and one such talent is Diallo, who has seen himself loaned out on multiple occasions. The winger is extremely keen to prove his worth to the club and believes he has the ability to make his mark on the first team.

Diallo is on the verge of being fit to play again are suffering a knee injury during the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on July 22. The 21-year-old will be given game time by manager Erik ten Hag before the January transfer window slams shut, but that opportunity will be fleeting.

Instead of becoming a regular in the matchday squad, the expectation is that he will be loaned out again by the close of the winter window.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of Championship teams are keen to sign the talent next month, and none more so than his former side Sunderland.

Club chiefs at the Stadium of Light are currently focused on bringing in a new head coach following the sacking of Tony Mowbray. Will Still is one potential solution, though he has just delivered a sharp response to the rumours.

READ MORE: Man Utd star ‘knows’ it’s game over and is ‘actively seeking’ new club in 2024 with most likely transfer named

Once Sunderland sort out their managerial vacancy, they will turn to possible January additions, with Diallo likely to be a top target. He shone while on loan there last season, notching 13 goals and three assists in 37 Championship games.

The Sunderland board are aware that there will be plenty of competition to land the wide man, with sources stating that teams from some of the top leagues in Europe are also on his trail.

Amad Diallo wanted in Sunderland reunion

The Black Cats were hopeful of extending his loan spell in the summer, as the fans fell in love with the Ivorian, but Ten Hag was impressed by his performances in pre-season and this saw Man Utd keep hold of him.

Man Utd spent a huge £37million to sign Diallo from Atalanta in January 2021, despite him being just 18 years old at the time.

While Diallo arrived at Man Utd as one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers, things have not quite gone to plan for him in Manchester and he is yet to truly break into the first team.

There is hope among Man Utd officials that another loan will help the pacy attacker get back to full match fitness and regain his confidence. Diallo also needs regular game time in order to aid his development and help him reach the incredible heights many expected of him during his time with Atalanta.

Sunderland would be a great destination for Diallo to continue his development, given his previous spell there, but it is not yet guaranteed that the managerless Championship club will win the race for him.

Meanwhile, a huge swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Man Utd has reportedly disintegrated.