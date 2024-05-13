Exclusive: Arsenal best-placed to sign quality striker as two factors complicate Man Utd move

Arsenal are in a strong position to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee as a Manchester United swoop for him could come under threat due to two important factors, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

With Bologna having achieved historic qualification for next season’s Champions League, the future of Thiago Motta and his jewel Zirkzee will be defined in the coming days.

The coach will meet club chiefs in the next few days to discuss the potential transfer strategy and the possibility of remaining together for another season, while Bologna already have clear ideas about the Dutch striker.

Bologna have set Zirkzee’s price tag at €70million (£60m), an almost unapproachable amount for Italian clubs.

AC Milan have been in contact with his agents for some time to understand the player’s intentions, and Zirkzee has confirmed that he is open to a move there.

However, the striker, who would replace Olivier Giroud, remains out of reach due to the price being considered too high. Instead, the Rossoneri are continuing to monitor Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart.

Juventus are another Italian team on Zirkzee’s tracks and they have shown interest in the 22-year-old, but no concrete contacts have been made so far.

For this reason, the most probable options for Zirkzee are either staying at Bologna, especially if Motta also remains, or moving abroad, with particular attention to the Premier League.

Arsenal, Man Utd both keen on Serie A star

In England, two clubs have been following him carefully for some time. One of these is Manchester United, although TEAMtalk can reveal that option is complicated for two reasons.

Firstly, the likely sacking of Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, his admirer and compatriot, could reduce the Red Devils’ interest.

Secondly, Zirkzee’s main desire is to play in the Champions League either at Bologna or with his next club, and United cannot guarantee him that possibility.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that this is why Arsenal – who have already approached his entourage – remains a very hot option, in the event of a farewell to Bologna.

The Gunners – now mathematically qualified for the next edition of the Champions League – would also be the most suitable destination for the attacker, due to both his technical characteristics and the playing style of Mikel Arteta’s team.

At the moment, Bayern Munich – who have a €40m (£34m) buy-back clause – do not consider him a priority, but everything could change depending on which manager replaces Thomas Tuchel.

