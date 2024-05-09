Arsenal are considering making a move for a top Chelsea transfer target this summer in what would be a somewhat surprising move from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, TEAMtalk have been told.

The Gunners are currently sitting top of the Premier League table with two games to go as they chase their first top-flight title in 20 years, although Manchester City are just a point behind and also have a game in hand.

But despite more success for Arteta’s men this season, the club are still looking at ways to improve their first-team squad going forward and it appears that a new goalkeeper is still on their agenda.

Current No.1 David Raya remains on loan at The Emirates but there is a purchase option on that deal which sits at £27million.

The Spaniard was a controversial signing last season when it appeared that Aaron Ramsdale would be nailed on as Arsenal‘s main stopper going into the new campaign.

However, it was the Brentford man who soon snatched that honour and barring a few howlers, he has proved to be a mostly solid presence for Arteta’s title challengers.

It’s been largely expected that Arsenal would take up the option to buy on the 28-year-old, but a fresh development has now thrown some doubt over that deal.

TT have been told that the Gunners are weighing up making a move for Everton and England stopper Jordan Pickford in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Like Raya, Pickford is excellent with the ball at his feet and has an incredible passing range for a keeper, something that can tend to let Ramsdale down.

Up until now, Chelsea have been the firm favourites to move for the Toffees ace, with Pickford expected to be sold this summer as Everton look to balance the books after their PSR concerns.

The Blues want Pickford as their new No.1, with Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic battling it out for the back-up role in west London.

But Arsenal could be about to throw a spanner in the works, if they make their own move for Pickford.

The 30-year-old is approaching 300 appearances for Everton after moving to Goodison in a £30m switch from Sunderland back in 2017 but has but embroiled in battles towards the bottom end of the table in recent seasons.

If Arsenal do indeed attempt to sign Pickford that could then, ironically, open the door for Chelsea to snap up Ramsdale from the Gunners after recent links to the England man.