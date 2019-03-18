Arsenal are considering a summer move for Brighton winger Solly March, who has impressed their scouts over the course of the season, we can reveal.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls this season, having penned a contract extension last summer – following interest from Fulham.

March, who can play anywhere down the left, has started 26 games for Brighton and has emerged as one of the most potent threats.

Arsenal scouts have been so impressed with March, they believe he could progress quickly and challenge for a first-team place at The Emirates, if they pushed ahead with a deal.

The winger scored Brighton’s late equalising goal in the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Millwall on Sunday and then notched from the penalty spot in the shootout as Chris Hughton’s men reached Wembley.

