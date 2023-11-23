Exclusive: Arsenal edge ahead of Man Utd in race for Wolves star as hefty price tag revealed

Wolves star Pedro Neto is attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as Saudi Pro League clubs but any interested sides will be forced to pay top whack, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Wolves have made a mediocre start to the Premier League season but have managed to steer clear of the relegation zone under the guidance of manager Gary O’Neil and thanks to some standout performances from key players.

One of those is Neto, who has been one of the best wingers in the English top flight, and who is leading the assists rankings having set up seven goals for his side so far this season.

His performances have drawn a lot of interest. Title-chasing Arsenal and teams in the Saudi Pro League are keen to try and convince the wide man to join their ranks in the coming months.

The 23-year-old has had his season halted by a hamstring injury which forced him to be stretchered off against Newcastle in the closing minutes of a clash between the sides three weeks ago.

Speculation that a move would be put on pause then begun as the ailment looked likely to keep him sidelined until 2024. However, he is expected to return before the January transfer window and suitors are still keen to try and do a deal, according to sources.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag are both huge fans of the Portugal forward and moves have been made to try and tempt him away from Molineux. However it is the London side who are more likely to make a move at this stage.

Arteta is keen to add him to the squad following an injury to Bukayo Saka. The England star has been nursing knocks since the end of last season and a hamstring issue forced him off against Lens in the Champions League earlier in this campaign.

Arteta told price tag to bring Neto to Arsenal

Neto has been highlighted by the Gunners’ recruitment team as an ideal addition to the squad to help cover injuries and add more depth to Arsenal’s charge for domestic and European success. Contact has been made between the club and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over the conditions of a potential deal.

Sources have informed us that it will take at least £60million to force him out of Wolves this winter and if that sum is reached then O’Neil may be forced to lose one of his star men.

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the Portuguese and face competition from Saudi Arabia. Sources state that Neto would prefer a European stay.

Despite the huge sums of money on offer in the SPL, the lure of joining a top-six side and playing in the Champions League is something that is hard for the Wolves man to resist.

