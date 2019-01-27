EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal favouring Turkish move for struggling misfit

Arsenal remain hopeful that they can get rid of highest earner Mesut Ozil this month, with Turkish clubs lining up for his signature, we can reveal.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have both shown an interest in the former Germany international playmaker, who is not part of Unai Emery’s long-term plans at The Emirates.

But it is a number of Turkish outfits that is really interesting Arsenal, as they could take his contract off their wage bill, which is worth over £300,000-a-week.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are interested, but current Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir are leading the chase.

Basaksehir already have a host of former Premier League stars like Emmanuel Adebayor, Robinho, Demba Ba and Gael Clichy in their squad – but signing Ozil would be seen as the biggest signing in Turkish football history.

Ozil, who is very proud of his Turkish heritage, is seriously considering moving to Turkey – but whether a deal could be struck this month remains to be seen.

