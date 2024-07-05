Exclusive: Arsenal hold talks for electric winger signing, but Tottenham could pounce if £60m transfer collapses

Arsenal are showing stronger and stronger interest in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, though TEAMtalk has learned Tottenham could also make a move if a £60m transfer of their own falls through.

Arsenal are closing in on a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and are keen to make further high quality additions before the summer window slams shut. Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to go one better after finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons.

The Gunners are still keen to add a No 9 and are also looking at wingers, with one name in particular coming under closer and closer attention from Arsenal.

TEAMtalk can reveal Wolves ace Pedro Neto is being monitored and there have been conversations with his agency over a potential move.

The 24-year-old left-footer has been on Arsenal’s list for some time, but they are not alone in their admiration of the winger and will likely face a challenge from their closest and bitterest rival.

Tottenham have also shortlisted the Portuguese international and are keeping tabs on him should they miss out on other targets.

Eberechi Eze is a key target for Ange Postecoglou, but should Spurs fail to land the £60m-rated Crystal Palace talisman, Neto will move into serious focus as his pace and creative talents are sought by the recruitment team.

Neto has had scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool observe his displays over the past two seasons and his exceptional form for Wolves has brought admiration from most of Europe’s top leagues.

Neto was of major interest to numerous clubs in January, but injury scuppered any serious chances of a winter window transfer.

Wolves want £60m for Neto, but £50m could seal deal

Wolves are not keen to part with their star man and will demand a big fee of £60 million for the winger.

This figure has already dropped since January and could reduce even further if the player pushes for a move away. The sale would also greatly help Wolves in making new signings of their own this window.

The £60 million fee is also disputed by sources close to the interested parties who believe they could land Neto for an even lower sum of £50 million.

Neto has been a guaranteed starter for Wolves when injuries have been kept at bay and has made over 130 appearances since his roughly £15 million move in the summer of 2019.

Neto bagged 11 goal contributions in just 20 Premier League appearances last term and many believe his figures would increase even further when playing alongside superior attacking talent at a top six side.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal announce second summer signing; another move fully agreed and imminent