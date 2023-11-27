Arsenal have set aside big funds to secure the services of a new striker and Mikel Arteta would love to add Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to his ranks, though the player’s preferred preference has emerged, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Gunners are in the hunt for a striker that can help the club push forward to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and sources have confirmed a major outlay is set aside for a striking purchase and they could now challenge one of their rivals for a star name.

Arsenal have put Victor Osimhen on their wish list and the Napoli frontman is much admired by manager Mikel Arteta. The forward is also wanted by Chelsea, but their London counterparts are planning a potential swoop in summer.

Several former Chelsea players and various other intermediaries have been working hard to try to convince the Serie A sensation that a move to Stamford Bridge is the ideal next step in his career.

The Blues have been tracking the Nigeria international for 18 months and have put him at the top of their shortlist in their own hunt for a No. 9. They now face a battle as Arsenal are keen to make a deal happen and could fork out the £120million required to take him from Italy the summer.

Sources have also revealed that two more elite clubs have added Osimhen to their lists as Europe’s high rollers look for a new striker.

Osimhen is wanted by several top sides and could spark a bidding war which would suit Napoli, who want to get as much as possible for one of their prize assets.

Chelsea edge ahead of Arsenal in race for Osimhen

The Naples side are renowned for being shrewd in their negotiations and it will take a huge effort from any interested party to pull off a deal. However, the general consensus is that at least £120million is the marker the Italian side have set on the Nigerian.

The former Lille man is contracted until 2025 and one of the top earners at the club. He is a Chelsea supporter and there is confidence among the club’s sources that he would pick them over any of their rivals.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also on the shortlist of both Premier League sides and could be an alternative if there is an opportunity of a better deal or if they know they are out of the race for Osimhen. However, they will have to choose quickly as, like Osimhen, the Englishman has numerous options.

There is a possibility both Arsenal and Chelsea wait until the summer before sanctioning a deal for a new goalscorer but sources say the Blues are more likely to push in the winter window.

