EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal lead Man Utd, Dortmund for Ipswich kid

Arsenal are leading the chase for Ipswich’s England youth ace Dylan Crowe, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 17-year-old helped England to European glory in the summer, and he has a host of clubs tracking him.

Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked – but we understand it is Arsenal who are pushing the hardest.

Brighton and Southampton are also very keen, and are ready to make rival bids for Crowe – who can play in midfield or right-back.

The player turns 18 next April and Ipswich are keen to tie him down to a professional contract – but with a host of vultures circling, the Championship strugglers may face a losing battle.

Ipswich are currently bottom of the Championship and face high-flying Leeds in their next game.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.