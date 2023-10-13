Exclusive: Arsenal lead Prem quartet rivalling Juventus for UCL midfielder wanted as Pogba successor

Juventus are bracing themselves for English competition for Ukraine international Georgiy Sudakov, TEAMtalk understands.

The Italian giants have been looking closest at the Shakhtar Donetsk star as they weigh up a replacement for Paul Pogba in January, after the French international gave two positive drugs tests for a substance that can boost testosterone levels.

Juve have made early contact over signing Sudakov in the New Year but they may not have it all their own way.

Sudakov was in the starting line-up for Ukraine against England last month but scouts from Premier League clubs have been alerted to him for some time as one of the game’s most exciting emerging talents.

Those watching Arthur Vermeeren at the recent Royal Antwerp Champions League match were also keeping tabs on Sudakov, as his Shakhtar team came to town to record a 3-2 win.

Arsenal have had an awareness of him for a while, dating back to their scouting of Mykhailo Mudryk, but Manchester City are also understood to be impressed and the attacking-midfielder could be targeted.

Those two giants are certainly not the only ones to have him on the radar either—Brighton are also aware of Sudakov’s talents thanks to the eye of Roberto De Zerbi, who worked with him at Shakhtar.

And Chelsea’s Mudryk has talked him up as a player they should be looking at. Sources have additionally told TEAMtalk two Portuguese clubs are also in pursuit of Sudakov.

Sudakov showing grit

Sudakov has done brilliantly to keep his focus in recent seasons. There had been fears that his potential in the game would be stalled when his country was invaded by Russia and the midfielder was even pictured in national media hiding in a bunker.

His former coach Fernando Valente told last year how he feared that Sudakov had had his dreams “snatched away… in a senseless war”. Yet through incredibly difficult times, 21-year-old Sudakov has managed to maintain his football levels.

He also suffered with appendicitis earlier this year yet is back to starting games for Shakhtar and completed both the club’s matches in the Champions League this season against FC Porto and Antwerp.

His playing style from attacking midfield is easy on the eye, with a lovely sense of creativity, a great eye for a pass and when to release the ball, and a first touch that allows him to thrive in tight situations.

