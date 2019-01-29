EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Man City join PSG in battle for Everton star

Manchester City and Arsenal are both ready to join the bidding for Idrissa Gueye, if Everton sanction his departure this month, we can reveal.

Both clubs have been alerted to the prospect of the landing the 29-year-old midfielder – who has asked to leave Everton after Paris Saint Germain made a bid for his signature.

PSG look unlikely to return at this point having signed Leandro Paredes, but Gueye is aware other clubs are looking to land him.

The Toffees have told him that they will not let him leave this month, but despite the deadline closing this Thursday – Gueye remains open to the prospect of leaving.

TEAMtalk has learned that both City and Arsenal are fans of Gueye, and have made it clear that they would be interested – as and when he becomes available.