Exclusive: Arsenal, Man Utd poised for massive transfer blow as top striker set for Serie A stay

Dusan Vlahovic could be about to disappoint his Premier League suitors as he is ready to commit his future to Serie A Juventus.

The Serbian striker has regained his form and confidence this season under Massimiliano Allegri as the Turin outfit mount a serious title challenge after a disappointing campaign last time around.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both long-term admirers of Vlahovic and they have been keeping close tabs on his contract negotiations.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that those talks have been going well as they look to extend his stay beyond 2026 – when his current deal is due to expire.

TT insider Graeme Bailey told us: “Juventus are very happy with Dusan, he is playing like the player they signed back in 2022. He is really starting to perform like one of the top strikers in Europe.

“He knows there is interest from England and Spain, but he is happy to commit to Juve as long as they come up with the right offer.”

Vlahovic is due to get a significant pay rise in 2024, but Juve insist that is normal practice and they are ready to negotiate new terms which will see his deal prolonged to around 2028.

The 23-year-old has scored 27 goals in 73 games for Juventus since his €70million switch from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Prior to that he had scored 49 times in 108 outings for the Viola, during which time he was been heavily tipped to join Tottenham as a potential replacement for the Manchester City-linked Harry Kane.

Vlahovic to disappoint number of Premier League clubs

Vlahovic’s physical presence, standing at 6ft 3in, and surprising pace are attributes that have seen him tipped to adapt well to the Premier League – hence why so many top-flight teams in England have been chasing his signature over the last few seasons.

He also has a fairly prolific record on the international stage, scoring 13 times in 25 games for Serbia.

Indeed, Vlahovic will be part of a Serbian side that features at their first European Championships in 24 years after they qualified for Euro 2024 with a second-placed finish in their group.

