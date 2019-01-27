EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal, Newcastle step up interest in Ligue 1 ace

Marcus Thuram – son of former France and Barcelona star Lillian – is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old, who unlike his father – one of the greatest defenders of his generation – is a striker.

Thuram is one of the top-scorers in Ligue 1 this season with Guningamp, and scouts have been flocking to catch him in action.

Arsenal have shown a previous interest in the young forward, but have now stepped up their efforts to sign up, with Rafa Benitez also keen to take him to St James’ Park.

Brighton, Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Watford, Southampton and Everton have also checked on Thuram in recent weeks, with a view to making a move in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Emerson is set for a move to LaLiga in a complicated deal involving two teams. Read the full story here…