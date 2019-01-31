EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal see £40m Gueye hopes raised by Everton

Arsenal are hoping they can beat Paris Saint-Germain to Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, who looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club on Transfer Deadline Day.

And we understand Everton will allow the midfielder to move on should a suitable offer come in for his services.

The Senegal midfielder is the subject of an offer from PSG – news which forced Everton to leave him out of Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Gueye is reported to have handed in a written transfer request after the French club had a bid of £21.5million turned down by the Merseysiders.

However, Arsenal are understood to have also made an enquiry – and it’s thought they are confident of trying to persuade the player to move to north London.

We understand Arsenal are willing to meet Everton’s asking price of around £40million – but the first installment would not be able to be made until August. PSG, however, are ready to match any Arsenal bid for the player.

Marco Silva was trying to dampen talk the midfielder could move on when questioned on Tuesday night – but we understand the situation has since moved on and Everton’s stance has softened.

“He had a minor problem with his groin,” Silva said after Richarlison’s early goal had helped Everton to the win in West Yorkshire.

“We tried to be honest with all of you and with our fans. After the match I tried to find out if something new has happened because I expected your question and there’s nothing new.

“He has a minor problem with his groin. No new offers and hopefully he can continue with us.

“I don’t know about a new offer or not. Nobody has told me. We were in the hotel last night preparing for the game, fully focused on the match.

“I know the market is open until January 31, it’s always tough for us, but about the new offer, £30million, nothing came true.

“I asked 10 minutes ago if there was something new, but there is not.”

As a consequence, James McCarthy has been told he can’t leave Everton for Crystal Palace – who had agreed a loan deal, because Gueye looks like he has played his final game for the club.

