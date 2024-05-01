Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has decided he wants to stay in London when leaving the Emirates this summer, in a boost for Crystal Palace and Brentford, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Since graduating from the Arsenal academy, Nketiah has made 168 first-team appearances for the Gunners, chipping in with 38 goals and seven assists. This season, the attacker has featured 37 times in all competitions and managed six goals and three assists.

However, Nketiah has struggled for game time in recent months. Mikel Arteta no longer trusts Nketiah to lead Arsenal’s forward line in the biggest games, instead relying on Kai Havertz up front when Gabriel Jesus is either out injured or needing a rest.

Nketiah spending more and more time on the bench has led to speculation that he will leave Arsenal this summer. Earlier on Wednesday, it was claimed that the Gunners will sell Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson to fund a blockbuster move for a Newcastle United ace.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Nketiah is set to leave ahead of next season. The 24-year-old had his heart set on breaking into Arsenal’s starting eleven, but the North London side are eager to sell him to help their Financial Fair Play situation.

Any money gained from Nketiah’s sale will go down as pure profit on the books, helping Arsenal launch a big-money offer for a new striker.

Nketiah has decided that he would like to remain in the capital this summer, news which will be welcomed by potential suitors Crystal Palace and Brentford.

TEAMtalk revealed in March that Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs interested in Nketiah, but they will struggle to convince him on a switch to the West Midlands.

The one-cap England international previously left London by signing for Leeds United on loan. While he enjoyed his time at Elland Road and became good friends with the likes of Ben White and Kalvin Phillips, he missed home and was happy to return to Arsenal in January 2020.

