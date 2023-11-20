Exclusive: Arsenal star dismissed, as Juventus give priority to Man City transfer

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is considered to be ahead of Arsenal star Thomas Partey in the transfer plans of Juventus, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

Juve continue to seek new options as they search for midfielders that can boost their chances of landing the Serie A title.

The latest reports suggest Partey could be in line for a move to Turin as part of those explorations, and it fits with growing doubts around his long term future at Arsenal.

Initial conversations have centred around Partey’s situation at Arsenal and how his next step could open up. However, well-informed figures in Italy believe the move has not yet reached a stage where he can be considered certain to make the move.

A source described a January move for Partey as “not concrete” and as such, Manchester City midfielder Phillips is ahead of him on the priority list.

Both Phillips and Partey have been limited to minimal game time this season, with the latter making just five appearances for Arsenal and Phillips restricted to eight outings for City.

Phillips has retained fitness though, while Partey has been hampered by injuries, and that will be one of the factors that clouds the Arsenal man’s probability of switching to Juventus.

Additionally, Partey could be away with Ghana during the Africa Cup of Nations. That tournament is due to get underway on January 13 and runs for roughly a month.

We revealed earlier this month how Phillips was under consideration by Juve if a loan move could open up.

The Serie A club will continue to wait on more detail over his availability – and one hurdle they will face is that sources are indicating Phillips would prefer to remain in the Premier League if possible.

Arsenal look to raid Juventus for Vlahovic

Arsenal and Juve’s transfer plans for 2024 seem entwined as we head towards the new year, with the Gunners linked with Dusan Vlahovic.

It is true that Juve could be talked into selling the Serbian striker if a good offer lands on the table. Reports suggest £50million would be needed for any chance of a deal.

Yet dialogue remains open between Vlahovic’s representatives and Juventus over the potential for a renewed contract. His current agreement is due to expire in 2026.

The Gunners have not yet decided if they will definitely sign a striker in January, but will be kept informed on the situation.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but they face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Englishman will be allowed to return to football in January following the conclusion of his ban and there could be a race on for his signature. Brentford are not overly keen to sell their star man unless they can command a big fee.

The Bees are also attempting to tie down Toney to a new deal ahead of his current contract expiring in 2025.

Success there would help Brentford fend off interested parties and the club are said to be confident that he will put pen to paper on fresh terms.

