EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal star picks next destination in case of January exit

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal that he would like to move to Turkey in January, should he leave the club.

The 30-year-old midfielder has started just 10 league games under Unai Emery this season, and the Spaniard has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he would be happy for him to move.

Ozil, who is no hurry to leave the Emirates or London, has interest from clubs in Italy and Spain – all of whom would struggle to get anywhere near his current wage packet of just over £300,00-a-week, which makes him the second highest paid player in the Premier League.

However, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce could both get close to his wage packet and Ozil – who is proud of his Turkish heritage – has a switch to Istanbul in his thoughts.

Ozil arrival in Turkey would represent the biggest deal in the domestic league’s history, although Arsenal would have to sanction and initial loan move which would see them having to help finance the transfer.

