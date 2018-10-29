Laurent Koscielny has been told that Arsenal will not stand in his way if he gets an offer to leave in January, we can reveal.

The 33-year-old has just returned from injury, which has sidelined him since May and forced him out of the World Cup.

Koscielny’s representatives are believed to be making tentative enquiries around Europe, and one club believed to be showing an interest on a short-term basis is Barcelona – who are short of defensive cover.

The France defender is closing in on 250 appearances for the Gunners, since his arrival from Lorient for £8.45million back in 2010, and has been a real stalwart at The Emirates.

However, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery brought in Sokratis Papastathopoulos over the summer but has been relatively pleased with the form of Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding at the heart of the defence – although not so much after Sunday’s draw at Crystal Palace.

