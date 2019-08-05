EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa, Newcastle tipped to sign Derby defender

Derby County are bracing themselves to lose Jayden Bogle before the transfer deadline this week, according to TEAMtalk sources.

The 19-year-old full-back was a hugely impressive last season under Frank Lampard, and was drafted into England’s squad for the Toulon tournament over the summer – although he failed to come off the bench in each of England’s three games.

Now the teenager, who has come through the youth ranks at Derby, could be on the brink of moving to the Premier League.

It is believed at least one unnamed Premier League side has already made an approach.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Newcastle are believed to be amongst the clubs who have been tracking Bogle.

Bogle though, who has just turned 19, has told the Derby Telegraph the Rams are looking to mount another promotion challenge.

“I’m confident with the squad that we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got some great talents in the squad and a lot of the players are still here from last season.

“With the right attitude and focus, we’ve got a great chance of going one step further.”

Bogle played 43 times in the Championship for Derby last season, and remains under contract until 2022 after signing a new deal last September.

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