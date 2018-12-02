EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa star to be handed new long-term deal

Aston Villa are set to hand Albert Adomah a new long-term contract, just months after Steve Bruce sanctioned him leaving on a free transfer, we can reveal.

The 30-year-old winger enjoyed a brilliant season for Villa last term, scoring 15 goals and being named their Player of the Year.

However, Bruce decided he was ready to move on from Adomah and was willing to let him join his former club Middlesbrough on a free transfer – but Boro refused to give him more than the 12-months left on his deal.

Bruce, though, was fired soon after the season started and under new boss Dean Smith – Adomah has once again become an integral part of his first-team, and he has now sanctioned a new deal that will see the Ghana winger extend his stay at Villa Park.

Adomah was not involved as Villa recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Boro on Saturday evening and are currently three points off the Championship play-of places.