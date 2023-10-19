Exclusive: Aston Villa, West Ham, Everton among six Prem clubs chasing classy Champions League winger

Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, TT understands.

The 24-year-old wide-man helped Turkey seal their place at the Euro 2024 finals this week, featuring in their wins over Croatia and Latvia, even scoring in the latter.

Akturkoglu, who can play across the forward line but is happiest on the left, was watched this week by a number of top sides.

He has been in excellent form for his club Galatasaray this term, too, scoring five goals and making seven assists in 16 appearances so far – one of those goals came against Manchester United in the Champions League.

TT understands that Aston Villa, West Ham, Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest are believed to have checked on Akturkoglu in recent weeks both playing for Galatasaray and Turkey.

Previous reports have suggested that Tottenham have also registered an interest in Akturkoglu, as Ange Postecoglou eyes attacking reinforcements.

Akturkoglu’s current deal with Galatasaray is due to run to 2026. He is considered one of the top talents in the Turkish Super League, so it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see a Premier League club launch an offer for him this winter.

