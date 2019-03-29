EXCLUSIVE: Barnsley ahead of Leeds, Newcastle for non-league starlet

League One Barnsley are leading the chase for Hartlepool starlet Connor Rennison, we have exclusively learned.

The 16-year-old midfielder has a host of clubs looking to land his signature, but The Tykes have made their move.

TEAMtalk understands the teenager is currently training with the South Yorkshire side, and they are ready to offer him a deal to move to Oakwell.

Barnsley know that they have to move quick for Rennison, who is wanted by the likes of Newcastle, Leeds and Middlesbrough, but they are hopeful of sealing his signature.

Rennison does not have a professional deal at Hartlepool, so he will be able to move on for nothing at the end of the season.

