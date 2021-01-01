EXCLUSIVE: Championship duo battling Scottish quartet for free striker

Barnsley and Luton are ready to battle with a host of Scottish clubs for international striker Eamonn Brophy, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Kilmarnock striker is out of contract at the end of the season and is ready to quit Rugby Park.

Barnsley had already shown an interest in the 24-year-old – who has been capped by Scotland – and now they are ready to offer him a pre-contract in January.

A number of Championship rivals are also believed to be looking including Luton, but he will also have the chance to remain in Scotland.

We understand Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts and St Mirren are all looking to open talks with him over a free transfer move in the summer.

Brophy recently reached 100 league appearances for Kilmarnock. In that time, he has scored 29 goals.

So far this season, he has scored two goals from eight starts in the Scottish Premiership. Last season, he managed nine goals from 24 starts.

Brophy not only striker on Barnsley wishlist

In addition to Brophy, Barnsley have confirmed they are interested in another striker.

Manager Valerien Ismael has told the Barnsley Chronicle that the club are hoping to sign Norwich striker Carlton Morris.

Morris is currently on loan at MK Dons, but Barnsley are now hoping to intervene.

“Carlton Morris is a player on a list who we are looking at,” Ismael said. “He is a very good player with a good profile for me, for the system and for the Championship.

“But he is one name among many.

“We have to see and, when something is ready to sign and to say, we will do it. But for the moment I am only talking about the prospect and saying we are close to making a deal.”