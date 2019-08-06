Barnsley have had another bid rejected for Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier, with a further offer expected this week, we can reveal.

Tavernier was left on the bench for Boro’s Championship opener but he is expected to feature heavily this season.

However, the England youth international has been attracting interest, with Premier League Watford also rebuffed with a decent enquiry.

Now Barnsley have seen a second bid rejected, which is understood to have been made late last week.

Boro are in talks with Tavernier over a new long term deal and are not welcoming a third bid, but a third offer from Barnsley is expected this week.

