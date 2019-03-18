Bayern Munich are ready to offer Gareth Bale a route out of Real Madrid, and the Welshman is open to joining the German giants, we can reveal.

Bale is one of the highest paid players in world football, and Bayern are one of the few clubs who could get close to agreeing a deal with the Welshman who has deal with Madrid until 2022.

Real chief Florentino Perez is in no hurry to sanction a sale of Bale as he is very fond of the player, but returning coach Zinedine Zidane is open to his departure – given the club are already focused on completing a deal for Eden Hazard this summer.

Bale has been linked with a move back to England, but former club Tottenham have little chance of getting anywhere near the player’s wage packet – whilst Manchester United have other priorities, although they do retain an interest.

Bayern were made aware that they could land Bale, as they talked with Real about the future of James Rodriguez and the German club’s hierarchy are now fully behind making a push for the Welsh ace.

A source close to the situation confirm: “This is a transfer that appeals to all sides, and to the player himself – who wouldn’t want to play for Bayern Munich?”

“Real and Bayern have a good relationship, and this a deal that could get done.”

