EXCLUSIVE: Benitez wants Everton ace if he extends Newcastle stay

Rafa Benitez is ready to make a move for an Everton midfielder, if he remains at Newcastle this summer, we can reveal.

Benitez is braced to lose midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden this summer, but he feels that Republic of Ireland and Everton ace James McCarthy could help cover their loss.

McCarthy is back to full fitness after an injury-ridden 18 months on Merseyside and is looking to leave Everton, with Marco Silva not seeing him as part of his long-term plans at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, reports on Monday claimed that Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club to a relative of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour for £350m. Read the full story here…