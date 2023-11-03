Exclusive: Big-name Man Utd defender to ditch Ten Hag and seal January exit as Ronaldo link-up takes shape

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are very keen on signing Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Saudi clubs have a number of big names on their radar as the world’s richest league gets ready to attack the January transfer window.

Yet again, some surprise moves could happen in the upcoming winter window and Varane is one player that Saudi chiefs are determined to lure to the Gulf state.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that the 30-year-old would be open to leaving Man Utd, just two years on from making the switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr are one of Varane’s main suitors, but TEAMtalk understands that they are not the only Saudi club keen to try and prise him away from Man Utd.

The Red Devils have struggled this season and there is unhappiness within the dressing room that has left a number of their players eyeing an exit.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Varane’s agents have had approaches about a potential January exit, with a number of clubs around the world interested in him.

Financially, the Saudi league has the upper hand and could offer the 30-year-old an incredible deal that would be hard to turn down.

Sources say, however, that Champions League clubs also hold interest in the Frenchman.

Varane’s Man Utd future in doubt amid Saudi interest

Varane has featured six times for Man Utd in the Premier League this season, but has been struggling for regular game time recently due to persistent injury issues. The mood and trajectory of the club are also understood to be a concern for the World Cup winner.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that January will see a number of first-team players leave the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag tries to hold onto his job.

The Dutch manager is under major pressure and could be sacked if results don’t change soon.

Several players within his squad have also cast doubts over their manager and are concerned by a number of his decisions on and off the pitch in recent months.

TEAMtalk understands that players who are unhappy are very likely to leave the club in the coming months, with Jadon Sancho being one example.

Its unlikely Varane, who earns over £300,000 per week, will be willing to take part in another squad overhaul as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

It is also said that the promises made to Varane when he signed have not been fulfilled, with Man Utd falling further behind the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The former Madrid man is under contract until 2025 and cost his club £41m. Man Utd would be keen to recoup their investment and with just under 2 years left on his deal, are in a good position to negotiate.

