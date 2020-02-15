EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham, Derby, Nott’m Forest want Crewe skipper

Crewe are set to lose their captain Perry Ng this summer with a host of Championship clubs keen on taking him on a free transfer, we can reveal.

The 23-year-old has come through Alexandra’s famed youth academy and has played well over 100 games but he looks set to leave this summer.

Ng, who can also play centre-half, has impressed hugely this season and we understand a host of clubs have been watching him.

Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Charlton and Bristol City are amongst a number of clubs ready to take a chance on Ng – who can leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to enter a bidding war with Manchester United to bring Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham to the Premier League, according to reports.

The 16-year-old, who made his senior debut in August, has made 31 appearances so far this season, chipping in four goals and four assists alongside several stellar performances.

Chelsea and United – as well as Manchester City – have all been linked with the England Under-17 international over the past few weeks.

Indeed, after reports indicated that United had made a £25million bid to sign Bellingham, Blues boss Pep Clotet confirmed there was interest in the youngster.

According to The Sun, the race to sign Bellingham has ramped up, with Chelsea now willing to go head-to-head with United with a £50million offer for the midfielder. Read more…